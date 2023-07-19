The WBR Council on Aging is taking the initiative to prepare seniors for the summer heat. Through engaging with seniors across WBR parish, we want to make sure our seniors stay safe from the heat.
“Older people are at significant increased risk of heat related illnesses, known collectively as hyperthermia, during the summer months. Hyperthermia can include heat stroke, heat edema (swelling in your ankles and feet when you get hot), heat syncope (sudden dizziness after exercising in the heat), heat cramps, and heat exhaustion.”
The goal is to collect new BOXED electric fans to be distributed July 20th through September 11th 2023. There are several ways to get involved in helping our local seniors stay cool this summer:
• Become a sponsor
• Donate
º Physical boxed fans.
º Funds to purchase boxed fans.
º Both
We are currently accepting new BOXED electric fans during regular business hours.
Monday - Friday, 9:30 am - 2:00 pm.
Drop off location for donations:
WBR Council on Aging
2560 Court Street
Port Allen, LA 70767
(225) 383-0638
