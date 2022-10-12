The 16th Annual “Veterans on Parade” to be held on Sunday, November 6th is fast approaching and the final plans are underway. This traditional Port Allen parade was the first parade honoring veterans in south Louisiana and is a tribute to all veterans who have or are serving this great country.
The West Baton Rouge Museum will open early at Noon on Sunday, November 6 for parade goers to enjoy tours while waiting for the parade’s arrival and for all to find space to watch the parade from the museum grounds which includes a covered seating area for Veterans. The parade ends at the museum with a special Veterans Memorial Ceremony honoring all veterans and the 2022 Parade Grand Marshals followed by a reception. Free and open to the public.
Floats or parade vehicles will line up on North Alexander under the Mississippi River Bridge, marching groups will assemble at Rivault Park. (follow signs to Port of BR Entrance, turn left past Community Coffee and line up on North Alexander). If you choose to participate by entering a vehicle or float, they must be decorated in a patriotic theme and all music played must be patriotic in nature. Please make sure you complete the official parade entry form and waiver that will be available at the parade staging area prior to departure or you can register your group or float on line at www.westbatonrouge.net
“We hope that everyone will join us in showing support of this country, our military and all those veterans that proudly supported and served this great county”, said Garry Hubble, Parade Chairperson.
For more information on the parade or how you can help or to make a donation, contact the West Baton Rouge CVB, Lois Webre at 344-2920. See you on the parade route November 6th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.