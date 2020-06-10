My name is Clay Elliott CFP®, AAMS®, CRPC®, financial advisor with Edward Jones Investments. I am proud to announce my partnership with The Westside Journal to publish weekly Financial Focus articles to provide the community with information on the markets, financial planning and other financial topics. I believe you will find the information timely, accurate and informative.
About Us
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of its branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm’s 18,000 plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1.3 trillion in assets under management.
As an Edward Jones financial advisor, our goal is to work with clients who show mutual respect to us as individuals and values the services we provide. We use an established process to help our clients clearly define and achieve their serious financial goals. Our focus is on delivering a consistent, yet personally tailored experience geared towards helping clients organize and achieve their long-term strategy.
We want to develop and maintain the reputation as a respected professional services team in our community. I appreciate the opportunity and hope you all find the information valuable.
If you have any questions or to schedule an appointment, please contact my branch office administrator, Kristen Payne, at 225-749- 2878 or Kristen.payne@edwardjones.com
Clay Elliott CFP®, AAMS®, CRPC®
Edward Jones Investments
309 S. Vaughan Drive, Suite D,
Brusly, La 70719
Office: 225-749-2878 Fax: 888-812-6203
Email: clay.elliott@edwardjones.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.