Have you ever finished a great book and wanted to find more just like it? Or wanted to help your child find just the right book to read? The West Baton Rouge Library now offers NoveList Plus, a helpful resource to help readers match up with the books that are right for them.
The NoveList Plus database connects readers to their next book by making recommendations for what to read next. One of the most popular elements is read-alikes. This feature suggests titles that are ‘just like’ other titles. If you’ve just finished a great book, log into NoveList Plus and find great read-alikes. There are also read-alikes for authors and series. Consider NoveList Plus your one-stop guide to great reading. It contains lists of recommended reads and award-winning books. It covers both fiction and nonfiction titles for all ages from the youngest readers to adults. It also has extra content like reviews (both professional reviews and reader reviews), book discussion guides, curriculum guides, and other book-oriented articles. Book groups and teachers find these resources especially helpful.
Library usage is critical component in literacy and educational success, and NoveList Plus provides valuable support. By identifying the right books for every reader, it helps younger readers achieve reading success. Parents, teachers, and students can search by age, reading level, grade, and more. Audiobook recommendations are a recent addition to NoveList Plus. When you want to find the perfect listening experience – whether that means short, long, for the whole family, a specific narrator – this service will help you find lots of suggestions. Sound clips are included so you can get a preview.
Ask about NoveList Plus on your next visit to the library. Or look for it on the Library website at http://wbrpl.com/resource-wizard/.
For more information, please contact Sarah Colombo at (225) 342-7920, ext. 221 or scolombo@wbrplibrary.us.
