recrutes

The Academy is our first hybrid academy done in WBR which consist on online, hands-on, and in class instruction.  The academy began on August 15th and will wrap up at the end of September where the recruits will continue their certifications with LSU FETA.  Recruits will receive certifications in Hazmat Awareness, Hazmat Operations, Firefighter I, Firefighter II and Driver Operations.  During the academy, recruits are introduced and trained on scenarios consisting of live burns, vehicle extrication, search and rescue, and hazmat.  Blaize Daigle was recruited from our recruitment night at Port Allen High School where he attended with his mother Kaci Landry.  Mr. Daigle anxiously awaited his 18th birthday so he could be employed as a full-time firefighter.  Hayden Dickinson is a volunteer firefighter in Morganza and came to us excited to be a part of West Baton Rouge Fire District.

