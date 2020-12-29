This has been a trying year for West Baton Rouge Parish. We have seen the highs and lows of civil unrest, hurricanes and the infamous Coronavirus in 2020. Through the many challenges faced this year, it brings me great joy to announce the 2020 West Baton Rouge Parish Volunteer and Paid Firefighters of the year. These firefighters are being recognized for their outstanding performance, personal commitment and dedicated service through the WBR Fire Department to our communities. Their services go beyond the boundary lines of their departments with commitments to lend a helping hand parish-wide. Our paid firefighter was selected by his peers and all represent their departments with pride. Please be sure to take a moment to thank each of our parish firefighters for their service when you see them. Hats off to all firefighters for your continued dedication in our communities. Each of you go above and beyond to make sure that the 26,000 constituents of this parish are safe.
Come join our team, be a part of few that help the many West Baton Rouge Parish Volunteer Proud email me tim.crockett@wbrcouncil.org.
Thanks,
Chief Tim Crockett
2020 Volunteer Firefighters of the year
Gwen King-
Rosehill VFD
Earl Marcelin-
Erwinville VFD
Melvin Lamotte-
Lobdell VFD
Jonathan Johnson-
Lobdell VFD
Charles Diffey-
Port Allen VFD
Carl Parker-
Port Allen VFD
Mark Hebert-
Brusly/Addis VFD
Elton Higginbotham- Brusly/Addis VFD
2020 Paid Firefighter of the year
Matt Walker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.