"He is compassionate about his job! He cares about his community! He is trustworthy, making the community feel comfortable about having him serve and protect them! The sheriffs department couldn’t have chosen a better deputy to work for their team!" - Holley Petty
"Jordan Zachary is a hard worker when it comes to his job. He is very proactive and cares about his community and will help anybody who needs help with anything." - Kynlee Bourgoyne
Do you know a first responder worthy of a shoutout? Sure you do! Nominate them here.
