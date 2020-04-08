Alan Bourgeois
Captain of the Baton Rouge Fire Department
"He always goes above and beyond his job duties. He is the most selfless person I know and absolutely loves his job. There is so much I can say about him but to sum it up, he is a true life hero in all that he does. He is the one that will stop what he is doing even when he is not working and rush to help anyone in need. He would give his life to make sure anyone else was safe." — Kaylee Lefeaux
