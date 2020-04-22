Brian Pourciau Sr.
Operator at WBR Parish Council and Assistant Chief at Rosehill VFD
"Brian has served as a volunteer firefighter with Rosehill VFD for 28 years. He spends countless hours volunteering in not only his district but others as well. He currently holds the assistant chief position at Rosehill. He has a passion for helping others and for giving back to the community. There are many nights he’s up fighting a fire or consoling a loved one who just lost a family member and getting up the next day and going to work and providing for his family. He is passionate about continuing the growth of volunteers with West Baton Rouge Parish. He also serves with WBRSO in the Flotilla since 1995. He truly loves to serve the people of West Baton Rouge Parish. I am proud to call him my husband." — Cassie Pourciau
