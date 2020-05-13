Laurie Brown
Communications officer at St. George Fire Department
"My mom has worked as a first responder for the past 25 years in multiple departments, including Brusly Fire Department, Acadian Ambulance, Baton Rouge Police Department, and St. George Fire Department. All of my life I have looked up to her for how hard-working and selfless she is. I am so thankful that I get to share my hero with my two (soon to be three) children!" — Carleigh Chubb
