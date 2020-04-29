Seth Tharpe
Critical care unit paramedic at Acadian Ambulance-Port Allen
Seth is a CCU paramedic who goes above and beyond to ensure his parents are taken care of. To know him is to love him. His patients never forget him. I am blessed to have the title of "Seth's mom!" — Marlene Waldrep
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.