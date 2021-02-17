MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Five Louisiana cotton industry members have been named to leadership positions in the National Cotton Council (NCC) for 2021 including Ted Schneider, a Lake Providence producer who was re-elected as NCC vice chairman.
Jason T. Condrey, also a Lake Providence producer, was re-elected as a NCC director. George G. LaCour, Jr., a ginner from Morganza, was re-elected as a NCC director and as a director of Cotton Council International, the NCC’s export promotion arm. Condrey also was re-elected as a producer director of the NCC’s American Cotton Producers (ACP). Heath Herring and Russell Ratcliff, III, both of St. Joseph, were re-elected as ACP’s Louisiana co-chairmen.
Re-elected as NCC’s Louisiana unit officers were: Condrey, chairman; Herring, III, vice-chairman; and Ratcliff, III, secretary.
The leaders were named at the recent 2021 NCC virtual Annual Meeting.
As the unifying force of the U.S. cotton industry, the Memphis-based NCC brings together industry representatives from the 17 cotton-producing states to establish policies reflecting the common interests and promoting mutual benefits for its broad membership and ancillary industries. The NCC’s mission is ensuring the ability of all industry segments to compete effectively and profitably in the raw cotton, oilseed and U.S.-manufactured product markets at home and abroad
