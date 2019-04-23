Nearly 75 percent of Americans perceive global climate change to be a critically serious issue and are attempting to make sustainable lifestyle changes to combat it, according to a report compiled by the Pew Research Center. While there are many ways in which you can become more eco-friendly, one is particularly applicable this time of year. Spring is the favorite season of many avid gardeners as the pleasant, mild weather makes working in the garden exceptionally pleasant. Ensuring that your garden is as eco-friendly as possible by making use of the following simple hacks will benefit the environment greatly and help preserve it for generations to come.
Invite wildlife into your garden
By inviting a variety of animals, birds, butterflies, bees, and other beneficial insects into your garden, you will not only make it instantly more attractive but environmentally-friendly as well. Birds can help keep worms and caterpillars at bay while hedgehogs love feeding on plant-destroying slugs. Ladybugs may be small in size, but a single one can consume up to 60 aphids a day and also feasts on mealy bugs and mites. Plant flowers and trees that are native to Louisiana and put out extra bird feeders and a birdbath to make your garden as wildlife- and eco-friendly as possible. You can even so as far as to put up an artificial beehive to entice the pollinators to come into your garden.
Use solar power
By opting to use solar power over conventional energy in your garden, you can reduce your household’s carbon footprint significantly. Opt for solar light if you want to light up your garden during the night without increasing your energy bill. You can also make use of a solar irrigation system as well as solar-powered decorations such as wind chimes and water features that will add to the ambiance of your garden in a sustainable manner.
Decrease the size of your lawn
By resizing your lawn you can end up not only saving a lot of time on routine maintenance but a substantial amount of water as well. There are a number of ways in which you can effectively reduce the size of your lawn. Stones, pavers, and artificial grass do not require too much upkeep while additional flowerbeds will not only add to the visual appeal of your garden but provide ample opportunity to increase the sustainability of your garden as well.
Refrain from using chemical-based products
Many commercially-produced fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides are laden with chemicals that are potentially dangerous to the environment. Where possible, eliminate the use of harsh chemicals, instead opting for eco-friendly alternatives. As sustainable living becomes increasingly popular, more manufacturers aim to create products that will not have a negative effect on the environment. The internet is also inundated with eco-friendly insect repellent recipes that you can easily make with common household ingredients.
Make your own compost
You can make your garden a lot more eco-friendly simply by making your own compost with your green waste. Making compost costs you nothing and ultimately ends up reducing methane emissions from landfills as well as lowering your carbon footprint. Composting on a regular basis is also of great benefit to your garden as it enriches the soil, helps it to retain water, and decreases the prevalence of diseases in plants and pests.
We only have one planet to call home and it is our responsibility to look after it to the best of our ability. Making your garden as eco-friendly as possible may seem like a small effort but in the bigger scope of things, it is one that is of very great significance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.