Home improvement projects range from major construction overhauls like bathroom remodeling jobs to smaller renovations that may entail something as minor as painting the walls.
Smaller projects can often be conquered in a typical weekend but still provide a strong sense of accomplishment. The following are five projects tailor-made for weekend warriors.
1. Improve storage in the entryway. Home entryways are the first places many people drop mail, shed their shoes and toss their keys upon arriving home. As a result, entryways can quickly be overrun with clutter. Storage solutions can include putting in a desk or hutch with baskets underneath to store umbrellas and backpacks. Or hang a coat rack and create a shoe rack to store shoes until the time comes to leave the house once again.
2. Shed new light. Add some design appeal to your home by replacing an old lighting fixture with something more modern. Such a task is relatively easy, and you need not possess the skills of a trained electrician.
3. Add molding for a finishing touch. Dress up spaces with crown molding or a decorative chair rail that goes around a room. You can even use molding to frame new or existing artwork. Find a molding style that complements the architectural style.
4. Update hardware in the bath and kitchen. Switch the handles, draw pulls and knobs on cabinetry with new hardware. The time commitment is practically nil, but you might just give rooms a whole new feel.
5. Patch and paint walls. Spend a weekend filling in holes left behind by since-removed wall hangings. If the patches dry quickly, paint over them. If not, resolve to do your patchwork one weekend and paint the ensuing weekend.
