The Baton Rouge Food Bank and West Baton Rouge Council on Aging will host a food box giveaway on Thursday, May 6 beginning at 11 a.m. at the Council on Aging Senior Center at 2560 Court Street in Port Allen.
The food box giveaway is for adults 60 years and older.
