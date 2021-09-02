The Lemoine-LeBlanc-Verzwyvelt extended family began the 2021 School Year celebrating four generations of family members attending Holy Family School in Port Allen since it was established in 1949. Mr. Lemoine was in the 1st graduating class of Holy Family School in 1954 followed by his daughter, Gretchen LeBlanc and his granddaughter, Brooke LeBlanc Verzwyvelt. Currently enrolled are two of his great grandchildren, Rhett Verzwyvelt (Kindergarten) and Annie Verzwyvelt (Pre-K3). The Lemoine family extends their gratitude to all the Clergy, Religious, Teachers and Leadership Teams of Holy Family School who have impacted their lives since 1949. Pictured left to right: Steve Lemoine (Great-Grandfather), Brooke Verzwyvelt (Mom of Rhett and Annie - Alum 2003), Gretchen LeBlanc (Grandmother - Alum 1973), Rhett Verzwyvelt (Kindergarten) and Annie Verzwyvelt (Pre-K3)
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Brusly shuts out Plaquemine in jamboree
- ARREST REPORT
- Boy Scout helps community
- Addis population may be overestimated, Toups says
- Arrests made in shooting at Port Allen supermarket
- Guaranty Bank announces promotion
- Local golfer posts Top 10 finish in world tournament
- Kennedy: Biden should seek domestic oil rather than OPEC
- OBITUARIES
- Flu shots now available in all Walmart pharmacies in Louisiana
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.