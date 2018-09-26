Branches of The Cottonport Bank celebrated law enforcement and first responders with the fourth annual “Burgers 4 Badges” on Friday, Sept. 21. Law enforcement officers and first responders gathered at the Brusly branch of The Cottonport Bank for burgers, soft drinks, a raffle and other goodies. Students from Brusly Elementary served cookies, soft drinks and handed out treat bags they decorated. The Brusly branch served about 130 burgers during the event from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Fourth annual Burgers 4 Badges
Breanna Smith
News Editor
