Plaquemine will hold the 20th annual celebration of America’s birthday, although circumstances tabled that milestone for one year.
The city’s Fourth of July bash will roll into gear in full throttle at Mark A. “Tony” Gulotta Waterfront Park, 57845 Foundry Street. The event is sponsored by the Plaquemine Main Street Program.
Festivities will kick off at 5 p.m. and continue until 9 p.m. when a fireworks display illuminates the sky.
The star-spangled tradition was set to celebrate its 20th annual event last year, but pandemic restrictions forced cancellation.
Plaquemine had made a few attempts at Fourth of July events, most notably for the bicentennial celebration in 1976.
Otherwise, no Independence Day celebrations had run consistently until Hidalgo worked with organizers from the City of Plaquemine for the 2001 event, which has since become a mainstay.
“This event has stood the test of time, and I’ve enjoyed it,” she said. “It’s a lot of work, and I’ve enjoyed it. I’ve made some awesome friends and I’ve met a lot of people who are willing to help out.”
The Iberville Museum will open to the public with free admission from 3-6 p.m. The Atchafalaya exhibit will be among the featured attractions.
Festivities from 5-9 p.m. will include music and dancing, free rides and games for kids, as well as food and crafts. Booths are available for food and crafts vendors. Call City Hall at (225) 687-3116 for information.
A boat parade honoring veterans will depart from the landing at Bayou Plaquemine across from Iberville Parish Jail on Bayou Road. Participants in the boat parade should have their watercraft on the bayou by 5 p.m. Entry is free, and patriotic boat decorations are encouraged.
The veterans ceremony will follow at 6 p.m.
A jitterbug dance contest will be held on the boardwalk at 7 p.m.
NO ice chests, pets, fireworks or tents are allowed at the event.
Eventgoers are welcome to bring lawn chairs. Boats can dock at Waterfront Park.
For more information, contact the City of Plaquemine or see the website at www.plaquemine.org/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.