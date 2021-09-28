A free class on Headstone Rubbing, with all materials supplied, will be offered on Saturday, October 2, 1 pm to 3 pm (weather permitting), at the Historic Magnolia Cemetery, 422 North 19th Street, Baton Rouge. This technique is used by genealogists and others who want to get and preserve information and artwork from tombstones without damaging them.  The staff members from the Audubon State Historic Site will be the presenters. Sponsored by the Historic Magnolia Cemetery Board of Trustees, for more information, contact cemetery1@cox.net.

