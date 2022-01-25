Beginning in January, the West Baton Rouge Museum will start hosting a once a month Yoga workshop on the last Tuesday of each month at 6PM. Classes will be led by twenty-six year veteran instructor, Elena Moreno-Keegan with a life-long passion for living well and helping others live well too.
All ages, shapes, sizes, fitness, and skill levels are welcome, including first timers. Bring a yoga mat, wear comfy clothes, and don’t eat an hour before class. Come learn about the importance of stretching, proper breathing techniques, and taking time out to take care of one’s self. This class is being offered as part of Port Allen Cultural District wellness initiative programming and West Baton Rouge Museum’s new designation as a community WellSpot.
This program is FREE and open to the public. The West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 N. Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen, Louisiana. For more information, please visit www.westbatonrougemuseum.org, https://www.facebook.com/TheWBRM/ or call (225)336-2422.
