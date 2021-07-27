Operation Spark, a non-profit tech bootcamp dedicated to changing lives by advancing technology skills for today’s workplace, offers a monthly FREE two-week introduction to coding class, with the next class starting August 16.
“Prep is the first phase of Operation Spark’s 6-month workforce program of intensive learning for a high-wage, high-demand job in tech. It gives students the opportunity to try their hand at software programming without a full-time or financial commitment,” Founder John Fraboni said.
““If you lost your job because of COVID, now is a good time to consider a career in tech. Programming is one of the few areas where the job outlook is still strong,” said Fraboni. “These jobs can provide significant lifetime earnings and are available in every industry in the world. It doesn’t require a college degree, and starting salaries average $60K.”
For more information on Operation Spark, go to www.operationspark.org
