Archive Header
rodeoers

ROAD-E-O WINNERS May 14, 1965: Donald Simpson, project chairman, congratulates winnwrs of the Jaycee sponsored driving Road-E-O. Simpson is shown shaking hands with Michael Caruso, 18-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Geneo Caruso, who was the winner. Second place honors went to his brother, John, who is 17, and third place was won by Donnie Peavy, 18, who is the son of Mr. and Mrs. J. D. Peavy.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.