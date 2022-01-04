RETAILING IN THE 90s SEMINAR: MARCH 11, 1993: Shown at the retail seminar for local business owners are Karen St. Cyr, chairman of the West Baton Rouge Development Corporation; Jerry Cole of the University of Arkansas, seminar presenter; Lacey Raymond, executive director of the Iberville Chamber of Commerce and Gerry Daigre, seminar chairman and member of the Economic Development Committee of the West Baton Rouge Development Corporation.
