Hollywood invades West Baton Rouge - November 19, 1992: Internationally known actoe Jean-Claude Van Damme is pictured here with director John Woo on the set of the action adventure production “Hard Target.” The film, which is scheduled to be released in the summer of 1993, will be filmed mostly on location in New Orleans. A portion  of the film was filmed last week at the Smithfield Sugar Mill, which is located in the north end of West Baton Rouge Parish. Van Damme has appeared in many movies such as “Bloodsport,” “Lionheart,” “Death Warrent” and “Universal Soldier.”

