TIGER SAFARI - October 3, 19741: Preparing to leave for Houston and the LSU-Rice game in the decorated cars shown are these local Tiger fans: Mrs. Sidney Babin, Sidney Babin, Mrs. Sandra Devall, Ellis Michael, Roy Hotard, Jr., Mrs. Cynthia Michael, Mrs. Barbara Hotard, Jerry Guillot and Mrs. Nancy Guillot. Note the Tiger tail, ears, eyes and fangs.
