1978Gov. Edwin Edwards was on hand to cut the ribbon officially dedicating the new Brusly High School on Sunday, April 30. Pictured left to right are Superintendent of Schools L.C. Lutz, school board member Charles Marionneaux, board member C. A. Altazan, Brusly Principal John W. Charleville, State Senator J. E. Jumonville, Jr., Gov. Edwards, board member Lucius J. Treuill, board member Haywood Morgan, board President Joseph L. Tullier and board member Mrs. Barbara G. Bennett.

