SCHWEGMANN SUPERMARKET GRAND OPENING, August 31, 1995: Port Allen Mayor Lynn Robertson cuts the ribbon at the new Schwegmann store. To her right is John F. Schwegmann. Also pictured are Phil Amorello, Donald Pleasance, Frank Schiro, Rawlston Phillips, John Rials and Mimi Barnum.

