July 6, 1989: Mayor Bill LeBlanc - who who celebrated 25 years as mayor of Port Allen on July 1 - is seen here with his first council. From left: City Clerk Jake Pequet, Alderman Ralph Altazan, Mayor LeBlanc, Alderman Clay Bourg, Alderman Oscar Bennett and Alderman Robert Murtagh. Missing from the photo is Alderman R. A. “Sam” D’Agostino. 

