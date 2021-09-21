July 27, 1972: Members of the West Baton Rouge Police Jury are pictured above. Seated, left to right, are Frank Cailleteau, Landen Alexander, Clay M. Bourg. Standing, same order, Barkdull Kahao, Robert Bueche, Roy Mouch, J. P. Morales, Ted Blanchard and N. J. Corona who is treasurer and secretary for the parish.
