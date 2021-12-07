DECEMBER 4, 1986: Don Hurst Jr., (Right) is shown here with Port Allen Fire Chief Ray Landry displaying his Fire Fighter of the Year plaque and Rescue Squadman of the Year plaquye awarded to him at the Port Allen Volunteer Fireman’s Annual Awards Banquet.
Latest News
- BHS mat squad young, but strong in numbers
- Bizette optimistic about Lady Pelican powerlifters
- Lawmakers weigh-in on proposal to add COVID-19 vaccines to list of required immunizations for school
- First probable Omicron variant case reported in Louisiana
- Insurance Commission continues to protect Louisiana long-term care policyholders
- FEMA is hiring: Hurricane Ida recovery team
- Red Cross response in 2021
- Juvenile convicted of 2nd degree murder
Most Popular
Articles
- Sean Wilkinson sentenced to 11 life sentences
- Six arrested in seizure of illegal weapons
- Port Allen takes down White Castle 67-56
- ARREST REPORT
- Eddie Payne remembered as coach, mentor, role model
- ARREST REPORT
- Brusly begins construction on the new St. James Park
- Brusly rolls past Istrouma, 49-24
- DA REPORT
- Traffic stop leads to seizure of four kilograms of heroin
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.