Archive Header
Camera

LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION! August 20, 1992: Producer Al Godoy (left) and preservation consultant Sid Gray take time out from production of “The Aillet House - A Window To Our Past,” a half-hour documentary to air on Louisiana Public Broadcasting.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.