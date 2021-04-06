April 14, 1977: CHARITY CHECK - Jacques Pecquet, second from right, is pictured receiving a check for $2,500 on behalf of the West Baton Rouge Association for Retarded Citizens from the Knights of Columbus Council No. 2875 last Monday night. Pictured with Pecquet left to right are Mrs. Wilson Cazes, local teacher for retarded citizens; Tommy Zito, KC tournament chairman; Ellis Gosserand, Grand Knight, KC Council No. 2875; and Thomas LeBlanc, KC finance chairman. The KCs recently staged a basketball tournament to benefit the association. Pecquet expressed his appreciation to the entire council for the generous donation. The money will be used to help maintain the retarded citizens’ building and to buy equipment and teaching supplies to the group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.