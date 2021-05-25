Archive Header
Pillow Gals

February 24, 1994 - Clothing members show off pillow covers they made at a workshop conducted by Marci Rhodes 4-H Jr. Leader and Ann Wegenhoft, home economist with the cooperative extension service in West Baton Rouge Parish. Learning the basics of sewing were: (L - R) Kelli Berger, Hollie Bonanno, Mary Anne Wegenhoft, Sue Ellen McKinney, Cramie LaCara and Trista Rodriguez. Standing with the 4-H’ers is Marci Rhodes.

