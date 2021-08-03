CLASS IN SESSION November 19, 1981 :Sidney Blanchard, left, was named Firefighter of the Year at the recent Port Allen Volunteer Fireman’s Banquet. Port Allen Fire Chief Ray Landry presented the award. Blanchard also received the Rescue Squadman of the Year Award and received a green cross patch for extricating a live accident victim from wreckage with Hurst’s Tool. Such rescues are documented.
