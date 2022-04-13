Archive Header
EAGER ACHIEVERS, March 28, 1996: Thien-Kim Lam, Cody Dickinson and Nicolette Richardson were honored last week as parish students of the year. The three have set high goals for themselves while challenging other students to be the best they can be. Journal news photo by Dane Mcichaels.

