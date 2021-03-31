November 8, 1973 - AMERICAN EDUCATION WEEK- Members of McKinley Bourg Auxiliary Unit No. 160 observed American Education Week by presenting “Need A Lift” booklets to West Baton Rouge Parish high school libraries. Left to right are Carlys Sibille, principal of Brusly High School, Miss Katherine Taylor who is librarian for the school,Mrs. Euna Broussard, auxiliary president and Mrs. Mary Rizzutto, second vice president of the organization.
