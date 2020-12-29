October 6, 1976: BRUSLY BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION: Participants in the ceremony dedicating the new Brusly Oak tree marker and commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Town of Brusly are pictured, from left to right, Charles Delapasse, president of the Brusly Lions Club; Jerry Guillot, Master of Ceremonies; and Brusly Mayor Howard La Bauve, with the new marker. The marker was a gift from the Lions Club.
February 5, 2009 - Dow Chemicals’ Plaquemine operations eliminates about 140 jobs. “It’s not a layoff - it really is a restructuring.” Spokesperson Stacey Chiasson said, “These jobs are not going to be backfilled.”
