GROUND BREAKING - September 19, 1971: Breaking the ground for Brusly’s new fire station next to the town hall are Mayor Howard J. LaBauve Sr. and Harold Dupuis of Salco. Looking on are, left to right: Town Clerk Curtis Dupuy, Councilman C. Rod Prejean, Ray Parson, Wilfred Hebert, Councilman Bruce E. Bourgeois, Jr., Ronnie Landry, Councilman John Blanchard, Donald Bourgoyne and Landen Alexander.
Latest News
- Celebrated authors to give master classes
- Children Nutcracker auditions coming soon
- 2022 Childhood Obesity and Public Health Conference
- State Library working to get Louisiana connected
- The Final Curtain Call for Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill:
- School shutdowns caused student learning loss, federal report shows
- U.S. education secretary urges boost in teacher pay, touts college debt relief
- DA REPORT
Most Popular
Articles
- Site chosen for library in southern part of WBR
- ARREST REPORT
- ARREST REPORT
- Port Allen defense stands tall in win over Donaldsonville
- OBITUARIES
- Officials break ground for new LCIW facility in St. Gabriel
- WBR Museum to host traveling exhibition showing rarely seen photos of Billie Holiday
- Brusly scores 17 answered, tops Port Allen 23-20
- Collins is the first to receive Leadership award
- House Ways and Means Committee to study the elimination of the income tax
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.