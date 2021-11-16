Port Allen, LA (70767)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High 79F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.