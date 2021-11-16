Archive Header
FEBRUARY 17, 1994: Governor Edwards presents a $500,000 grant for a new community center and emergency shelter in the northern part of West Baton Rouge Parish to representatives of the parish. Pictured (left to right) are jurors Alcide Delpase and Larry Johnson, Jury President Ted Blanchard, Rep. Audrey McCain, Edwards, Sen. Tom Greene, Rep. Mike Russo and Rep. Sharon Weston.

