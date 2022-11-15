Archive Header
THE BRUSLY VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT was presented $972.50 from IBM Tuesday, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m. at Brusly fire station. The money will be used to purchase additional radio pagers. Shown here, from left to right, are Donald Bourgoyne, Louis A. Landry, Fire Chief Harold Dupuy, Alfred Bourgeois, and presenting the check to Dupuy, A.G. Henriksen, IBM manager of office products customer engineering; Wilfred Hebert and John (Coonie) Blanchard.

