LIFETIME MEMBERSHIP PRESENTED - October 10, 1974: Judge Paul B. Landry is shown receiving a certificate making him an honorary lifetime member of the West Baton Rouge Historical Association. Mrs. Richard Genre, mistress of ceremonies at the luncheon honoring the judge, is shown making the presentation.
Latest News
- DA REPORT
- Louisiana filmmaker, LSU alumnus and associate professor to screen new documentary feature
- West Baton Rouge Garden & Civic Club September meeting
- 34th Annual Plaquemine Bank & Trust Company Art Alert Art Show -- judges announced
- The Final Curtain Call for Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic ends with a grand finale at the West Baton Rouge Museum
- Nelson pitches end of Louisiana income tax to lawmakers
- West Side Women’s Club first meeting of the 2022-23 year
- The Postscript by Carrie Classon: On the Sidewalk
Most Popular
Articles
- WBRSO employee arrested, terminated for allegedly stealing money
- WBRSO involved in investigation and conviction of member of large drug trafficking organization
- Curry accepts WBR Teacher of the Year award
- ARREST REPORT
- ARREST REPORT
- Brusly faces former district foe Parkview in battle of 2-0 teams
- Pelicans await neighboring rival Livonia for Week 3
- DA REPORT
- Early data show racial disparities in Louisiana monkeypox cases
- Site chosen for library in southern part of WBR
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.