NOVEMBER 17, 1967: Dennis Guillot, 16, and Keith LeJeune, 17, are shown having Expert Badges pinned on them by Sheriff Balvin Bergeron, left and Deputy Shewriff Gordon Bergeron, right. Guillot is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Guillot and LeJeune is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur LeJeune. Both have been junior deputies since they were 11 years old. A total of 45 boys from throughout the parish received from one to four awards on Tuesday night of this week.
