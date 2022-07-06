Archive Header
Award

NOVEMBER 17, 1967: Dennis Guillot, 16, and Keith LeJeune, 17, are shown having Expert Badges pinned on them by Sheriff Balvin Bergeron, left and Deputy Shewriff Gordon Bergeron, right. Guillot is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Guillot and LeJeune is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur LeJeune. Both have been junior deputies since they were 11 years old. A total of 45 boys from throughout the parish received from one to four awards on Tuesday night of this week.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.