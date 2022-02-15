Archive Header
BRUSLY LIONS DEN - January 13, 1967: Fabio Halphen, president of the Brusly Lions Club, is shown turning a shovel of dirt on the lot where a Lions Den for the club will be constructed. A large lot on Heck Lane was given to the club by Harry L. Laws & Company, owners of Cinclare Factory and Plantation. The club plans the construction in phases, the first being a covered patio that will be used for barbecues, picnics and outings. Pictured left to right are Clifford Thibodeaux, Howard La Bauve Sr., John Landry, E. D. Campbell, Fabio Halphen, J. H. Bernard Jr., Mealon Landry, Bruce Bourgeois, Clarence Elliott Jr., E. W. McNeil, who also represented Cinclare at the groundbreaking, Kyle Wright, Walter Griffin and J. Harvey Blanchard Jr.

