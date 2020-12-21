December 26, 1999 - Festive Christmas and seasonal decorations are scattered throughout West Baton Rouge Parish. Above is a photograph of Santa and Mrs. Clause, Frosty the Snowman and some children carolers. Below it is a nativity scene complete with three wise men and their shephards.
January 1, 2004 - The Transportation Security Administration awarded a grant of $6 million in funding to the Port of Greater Baton Rouge to help comply with the new United States Coast Guard security regulations. This was in response elevated terrorist threats in the wake of September 11, 2001.
