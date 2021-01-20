October 30, 1964 — The new Sunshine Bridge, shown here in an aerial view looking across the Mississippi River from the west side near Donaldsonville, was officially dedicated Monday, Oct.12. The only bridge on the river between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, five-span, infrastructure and nearly 42 million pounds of structural steel in the superstructure.
Latest News
- Local Scholars: Port Allen's Grant Watts named to Fall Dean's List at Mississippi College
- The Postscript by Carrie Classon: Stretch pants lifestyle
- Coronavirus Coverage: Vaccines available in all parishes, first case of UK variant identified in La.
- Girl Scouts offer online ordering for annual cookie sales
- ARREST REPORT
- From the Archives
- Will the vaccine be your Valentine?
- AARP Report: Louisiana nursing homes are in crisis
Most Popular
Articles
- Massive brush fire in old Brusly golf course
- City Council Coverage: Brandon Brown selected as Mayor Pro-Tem, raises and new roles in City Hall
- WBR Museum commemorates 25th anniversary of Rose Roche’s reign as Queen Zulu
- AARP Report: Louisiana nursing homes are in crisis
- Brusly Town Council Coverage: Bourgeois elected Mayor Pro-Tem again, sales tax revenues up amid pandemic and more
- Lady Panthers build lead, hold on for win over Port Allen
- Parish Council Coverage: Allain and Denstel re-elected as Chairman and Vice Chairman, solar panels decision reached
- Sworn In: Local officials take oath during first meetings of 2021
- Quarantine 15? Addis among the fittest cities in Louisiana reveals study
- Ochsner announces vaccine expansion
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- City Council Coverage: Brandon Brown selected as Mayor Pro-Tem, raises and new roles in City Hall (2)
- Louisiana distributes almost $55 million in federal pandemic unemployment relief (1)
- Louisiana residents age 70 and older can begin scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations Monday (1)
- Louisiana residents age 70 and older can begin scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations Monday (1)
- Louisiana releases list of COVID-19 vaccination locations (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 20
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 26
-
Jan 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.