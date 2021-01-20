Archive Header
Sunshine

October 30, 1964 — The new Sunshine Bridge, shown here in an aerial view looking across the Mississippi River from the west side near Donaldsonville, was officially dedicated Monday, Oct.12. The only bridge on the river between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, five-span, infrastructure and nearly 42 million pounds of structural steel in the superstructure.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.