Draining it

JULY 22, 1976: Mayor William LeBlanc is shown at the site of a canal in West Side Village. The Cirty of Port Allen and the West Baton Rouge Police Jury have worked together on the project which will fill several canals that have proved hazardous to area residents. The police jury and the city are finishing labor, while the Department of Public Works is donating the culverts.

