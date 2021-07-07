Archive Header
Construction

CONSTRUCTION OF THE ADDITION TO CITY HALL, February 5, 1976: is now underway. It is to be completed in 120 days, according to the contractor, West Side Materials. Architect is Roy Hotard. Groundbreaking was held at 4:00 p.m. Monday, January 26. Shown from left to right are Alderman Maurice Picquet, City Treasurer Marvin McDonald, Alderman R. J. Loupe, Mayor William C. LeBlanc, Alderman Bob Ragan, Alderman Felix Moore, Architaect Hotard and Alderman Doug Young. The addition will contain a new council room and enlargement of the utility department and police department. Approximate cost is $71,000.

