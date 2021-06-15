November 22, 1973: FLOOD DAMAGE AID-C.O. Watts, center, is shown receiving a $75,000 check from Col. F. L. Morrison, director of the Louisiana Civil Defense Agency. The levee board has been declared eligible to recieve $280,389 in federal funds from the Federal Disaster Assistance Administration to cover damages suffered and emergency work taken as a result of the flooding occuring during the perriod March 24 through May 24, 1973 inclusive. Left to right are: Frank Merrick, vice president of the levee board, Mrs. Jeanette S. Laurent, executive secretary of the board, Watts, Col. Morrison and James H. Montgomery, area repreesentative of the Louisiana Civil Defense Agency.
