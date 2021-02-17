Archive Header
October 17, 1996: Scot Rhodes stands at the rear of standing-room-only committee meeting of the Brusly Board of Aldermen last week. It’s one of the only times he’s been to the council chambers during the time his father Sherrill served as a member. In January Scot will take his seat on the council. He said he’s prepared for the challenging role as the town’s youngest alderman and ready for the responsibility of effecting change for all of Brusly. Journal photo by Dane Michaels.

