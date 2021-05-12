December 30, 1993 - The Goodyear Outstanding Farmer of the Year Award i Upper Delta Soil and Water Conservation District was recently awarded to Carl and Mark Newton. Making the presentation was Butch Bennet (R), representative for Goodyear and Malcom Lasseign (L). Upper Delta SWCD chaiman. Carl Newton accepted the award. Mark Newton was unable to attend. Also pictured is Carl’s wife, Patty.
